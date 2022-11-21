Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6,017.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,959. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $258.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

