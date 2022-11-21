Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.78. 6,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,959. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $258.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

