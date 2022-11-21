Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.11. 15,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,909. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

