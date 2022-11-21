Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.