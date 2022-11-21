Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,147. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $2,167,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

