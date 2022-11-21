Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $42.77 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02175602 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,335,141.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

