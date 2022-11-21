Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 243.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 233,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 599.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 78.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

