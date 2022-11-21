Verge Trading Down 0.4% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $36.68 million and approximately $935,249.29 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,818.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00394401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00114744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00805599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00663183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00235802 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,270,400 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

