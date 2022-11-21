Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.24 million and $14,238.17 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,888.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00387234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00114096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00797812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00653764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00234602 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,503,872 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

