Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) PT Raised to €29.00 at Barclays

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from €27.00 ($27.84) to €29.00 ($29.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Vicat from €31.00 ($31.96) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC cut Vicat from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vicat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Vicat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDCVF remained flat at $20.65 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Vicat has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

