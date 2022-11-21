Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

