VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. VNET Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 371,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in VNET Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

