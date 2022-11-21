Vow Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $119.19 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004681 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $119.19 million and approximately $341,255.19 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00469189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,650.56 or 0.28786667 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

