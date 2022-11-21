Wallace Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.89. 21,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,972. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

