Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.22. Wallbox shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,149 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
