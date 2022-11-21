Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.22. Wallbox shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,149 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

