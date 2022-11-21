Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

WMT opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,257,213 shares of company stock valued at $624,095,553. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

