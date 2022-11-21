Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $26.16 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $26.16 million and $614,524.86 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

