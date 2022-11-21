Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 64,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,822 shares.The stock last traded at $140.51 and had previously closed at $140.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

