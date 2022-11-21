Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

W has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

W traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,132. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

