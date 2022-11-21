Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
W has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.
Wayfair Stock Down 0.7 %
W traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,132. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
