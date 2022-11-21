Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Premium Brands (TSE: PBH):

11/6/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Premium Brands is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00.

10/31/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$134.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$115.00.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE PBH traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$80.31. 45,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,745. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.69.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

