Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Raised by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 216,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

