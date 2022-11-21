Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Major Shareholder Sells $7,362,500.00 in Stock

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MNP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
