Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Major Shareholder Sells $7,362,500.00 in Stock

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MNP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 30.9% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.