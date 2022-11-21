Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 1,299 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $314.58. 13,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

