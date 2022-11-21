Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $481.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

