Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.0% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.76 on Monday, reaching $324.10. The stock had a trading volume of 79,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,112. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

