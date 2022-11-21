Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $361.31. 53,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

