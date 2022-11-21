Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.24. 29,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.