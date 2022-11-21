WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Sells $34,772.40 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40.

WM Technology Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 806,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,128. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

