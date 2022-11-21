WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio Sells 42,713 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $51,255.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares in the company, valued at $409,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of WM Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 806,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,128. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter worth $53,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 882,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

