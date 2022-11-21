Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. 4,226,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,219. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,242,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

