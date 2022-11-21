Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $182,080.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.10. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $139.21.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.06.

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

