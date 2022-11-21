Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $182,080.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wolfspeed Price Performance
Shares of WOLF stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.10. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $139.21.
Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
