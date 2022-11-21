WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $443.35 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $443.35 million and approximately $813.57 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.96 or 0.01619620 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00012174 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00036926 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00045611 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.01668132 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001474 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
