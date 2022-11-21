WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $443.35 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $443.35 million and approximately $813.57 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04470725 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $35.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

