WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $446.93 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. WOW-token has a total market cap of $446.93 million and $19.77 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.01624948 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00036446 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.01666168 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001487 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04470725 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $35.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

