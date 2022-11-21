XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,540,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,560 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.00% of XPeng worth $271,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

