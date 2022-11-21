Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $10.59

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.07. Xperi shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1,136 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
