Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $10.59

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.07. Xperi shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1,136 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

