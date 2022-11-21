XRUN One Day Volume Hits $1.65 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. XRUN has a total market cap of $343.88 million and $1.65 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.50 or 0.08630474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00465310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.61 or 0.28548680 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

