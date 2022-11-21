YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $216.64 million and $329.89 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00693027 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $388.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

