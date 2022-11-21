ZClassic Price Tops $0.0348 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $323,192.79 and $93.57 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00239473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

