Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $251.70.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

