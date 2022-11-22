1,082 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

