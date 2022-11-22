1,911 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 340,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

