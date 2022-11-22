2,247 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,877. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

