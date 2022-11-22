2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading 5.6% Higher

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.79. 6,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 409,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

2seventy bio Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $558.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $53,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $42,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $20,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

