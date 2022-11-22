Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 18.1 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

