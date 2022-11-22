Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Accenture worth $363,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.36. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

