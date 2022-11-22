Adshares Price Down 2.8% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and approximately $541,263.25 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00008532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002216 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,472 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

