Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lowered by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

