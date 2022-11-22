aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Reaches $63.03 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $63.03 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.