Aergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.70 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $43.42 million and $6.70 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

