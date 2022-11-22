Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.42

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.42 and last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 9442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

